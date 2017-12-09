Seahawks Drop 74-55 Decision at Pitt - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Seahawks Drop 74-55 Decision at Pitt

Seahawks Drop 74-55 Decision at Pitt

UNCW drops to 5-4 on the year after a 74-55 loss at Pitt. (Source: UNCW) UNCW drops to 5-4 on the year after a 74-55 loss at Pitt. (Source: UNCW)

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – Redshirt junior forward Yacine Diop led four Pitt players in double figures with a game-high 22 points as the Panthers posted a 74-55 victory over UNCW in a non-conference women's basketball game at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday afternoon.

The win snapped Pitt's three-game losing streak while elevating the Panthers' record to 6-4. UNCW, meanwhile, falls to 5-4 on the season.
 
Diop, who posted her third double-double of the season, made 10-of-15 shots from the floor while grabbing 10 rebounds. She also added a career-high six blocked shots and five assists.
 
Junior forward Danielle Garven added 14 points on 6-for-13 shooting from the field while freshman forward Pika Rodriquez and junior center Kalista Walters each netted 12 points.
 
Sophomore guard Lacey Suggs led UNCW with 17 points and six rebounds. The White Lake, N.C., product tallied 14 of her 17 points after the intermission as the Seahawks outscored the Panthers, 34-32, in the second half.
 
Junior center Chinyere Bell, who made her UNCW debut against the Panthers, came off the bench to tally 15 points with five rebounds. Bell, a transfer from George Mason, shot 4-for-11 from the field and converted 7-of-10 foul shots.
 
Key Moment: Diop netted 17 of her 22 points in the first half, including an 11-point outburst in the opening quarter, as the Panthers surged to a 42-21 advantage at the intermission. Pitt never trailed in the contest as the Panthers shot 47.8 percent from the field.        
 
Up Next: UNCW hits the road again on Saturday, Dec. 16, for a 7 p.m. non-conference fixture at Wofford.

  • New Hanover football wins first state title since 1951

    New Hanover football wins first state title since 1951

    Saturday, December 9 2017 10:05 PM EST2017-12-10 03:05:06 GMT
    Blake Walston drops back to pass in the first half of the 3AA state championship game. (Source: WECT)Blake Walston drops back to pass in the first half of the 3AA state championship game. (Source: WECT)
    The New Hanover offense came alive in the second half and propelled the Wildcats to a win over A.C. Reynolds in the 3AA state championship. New Hanover and A.C. Reynolds went into the locker room knotted up 7-7 at halftime. The Wildcats called Wiz Vaughn's name often to pick up big first down in the second half. Vaughn scored on a short touchdown run to give New Hanover a 27-17 with six minutes left in the fourth. Francis Meehan, the team leader in interceptions, picked of...More >>
    The New Hanover offense came alive in the second half and propelled the Wildcats to a win over A.C. Reynolds in the 3AA state championship. New Hanover and A.C. Reynolds went into the locker room knotted up 7-7 at halftime. The Wildcats called Wiz Vaughn's name often to pick up big first down in the second half. Vaughn scored on a short touchdown run to give New Hanover a 27-17 with six minutes left in the fourth. Francis Meehan, the team leader in interceptions, picked of...More >>

  • East Duplin falls to Hibriten in 2AA high school football state championship

    East Duplin falls to Hibriten in 2AA high school football state championship

    Saturday, December 9 2017 6:41 PM EST2017-12-09 23:41:33 GMT
    The East Duplin Panthers fell to Hibriten in the 2AA high school football state championship 16-14. (Source: Alex Walker/WITN)The East Duplin Panthers fell to Hibriten in the 2AA high school football state championship 16-14. (Source: Alex Walker/WITN)

    East Duplin's first loss of the 2017 football season could not have come at a worse time. The Panthers fell to the Hibriten Panthers in the 2AA football state championship 16-14.

    More >>

    East Duplin's first loss of the 2017 football season could not have come at a worse time. The Panthers fell to the Hibriten Panthers in the 2AA football state championship 16-14.

    More >>

  • Boston College upsets No. 1 Duke 89-84

    Boston College upsets No. 1 Duke 89-84

    Boston College upsets No. 1 Duke 89-84

    Saturday, December 9 2017 3:48 PM EST2017-12-09 20:48:10 GMT
    Boston College upsets No. 1 Duke 89-84 (Source: Duke)Boston College upsets No. 1 Duke 89-84 (Source: Duke)

    Boston College upsets No. 1 Duke 89-84

    More >>

    Boston College upsets No. 1 Duke 89-84

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly