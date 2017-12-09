Seahawks Drop 74-55 Decision at Pitt

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania – Redshirt junior forward Yacine Diop led four Pitt players in double figures with a game-high 22 points as the Panthers posted a 74-55 victory over UNCW in a non-conference women's basketball game at the Petersen Events Center on Saturday afternoon.

The win snapped Pitt's three-game losing streak while elevating the Panthers' record to 6-4. UNCW, meanwhile, falls to 5-4 on the season.



Diop, who posted her third double-double of the season, made 10-of-15 shots from the floor while grabbing 10 rebounds. She also added a career-high six blocked shots and five assists.



Junior forward Danielle Garven added 14 points on 6-for-13 shooting from the field while freshman forward Pika Rodriquez and junior center Kalista Walters each netted 12 points.



Sophomore guard Lacey Suggs led UNCW with 17 points and six rebounds. The White Lake, N.C., product tallied 14 of her 17 points after the intermission as the Seahawks outscored the Panthers, 34-32, in the second half.



Junior center Chinyere Bell, who made her UNCW debut against the Panthers, came off the bench to tally 15 points with five rebounds. Bell, a transfer from George Mason, shot 4-for-11 from the field and converted 7-of-10 foul shots.



Key Moment: Diop netted 17 of her 22 points in the first half, including an 11-point outburst in the opening quarter, as the Panthers surged to a 42-21 advantage at the intermission. Pitt never trailed in the contest as the Panthers shot 47.8 percent from the field.



Up Next: UNCW hits the road again on Saturday, Dec. 16, for a 7 p.m. non-conference fixture at Wofford.