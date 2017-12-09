Seahawks Drop 74-55 Decision at Pitt

East Duplin's first loss of the 2017 football season could not have come at a worse time. The Panthers fell to the Hibriten Panthers in the 2AA football state championship 16-14.More >>
Boston College upsets No. 1 Duke 89-84More >>
Bennett Moehring narrowly missed a 48-yard field goal in a swirling snow on the final play and Army held off Navy 14-13 to win its first Commander-in-Chief's Trophy since 1996.More >>
Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has won the Heisman Trophy, completing a climb from walk-on to one of the most accomplished players in the history of college football.More >>
