Boston College upsets No. 1 Duke 89-84

BOSTON (AP) - Ky Bowman finished with 30 points, 10 rebounds and nine assists to help Boston College beat top-ranked Duke 89-84 on Saturday and send the Blue Devils to their first loss of the season.
    
Jordan Chatman scored 22 for BC (7-3, 1-0 Atlantic Coast Conference), hitting four straight free throws in the final 16 seconds. The Eagles have won three straight games against the No. 1 team in The Associated Press Top 25.
    
Gary Trent Jr. scored 25 for Duke (11-1, 0-1 ACC).
    
Duke erased a 10-point deficit in the second half and led 79-75 with 3:30 to play. But Boston College scored 12 of the next 14 points, getting a pair of 3-pointers from Robinson.

