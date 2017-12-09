Boston College upsets No. 1 Duke 89-84

Blake Walston drops back to pass in the first half of the 3AA state championship game. (Source: WECT)

The New Hanover offense came alive in the second half and propelled the Wildcats to a win over A.C. Reynolds in the 3AA state championship. New Hanover and A.C. Reynolds went into the locker room knotted up 7-7 at halftime. The Wildcats called Wiz Vaughn's name often to pick up big first down in the second half. Vaughn scored on a short touchdown run to give New Hanover a 27-17 with six minutes left in the fourth. Francis Meehan, the team leader in interceptions, picked of... More >>