Leland 2017 Christmas parade: 'It just brings out the community, and they all love it'

More than 100 floats on the road rung in the holidays, including the Boy Scouts, American Legion, and Brunswick County Sheriff. (SOURCE: WECT)

Hundreds of families bundled up for the 2017 Unity Group’s Christmas Festival and Parade in Leland.

The festival was held at Leland’s Town Hall Park, and the parade route started on Division Drive, continued down Town Hall Drive and Village Road Northeast, ending at Food Lion.

"I think everybody just loves to see a Christmas parade," said Faye Burckhalter. "It just bring out the community, and they all love it."

This year, Ronald McDonald was the Christmas Parade Marshal in celebration of the parade's 25th year.

More than 100 floats on the road rung in the holidays, including the Boy Scouts, American Legion, and Brunswick County Sheriff.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.