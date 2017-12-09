Leland 2017 Christmas parade: 'It just brings out the community, - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Leland 2017 Christmas parade: 'It just brings out the community, and they all love it'

By: Ben Smart, General Assignment Reporter
Connect
More than 100 floats on the road rung in the holidays, including the Boy Scouts, American Legion, and Brunswick County Sheriff. (SOURCE: WECT) More than 100 floats on the road rung in the holidays, including the Boy Scouts, American Legion, and Brunswick County Sheriff. (SOURCE: WECT)
LELAND, NC (WECT) -

Hundreds of families bundled up for the 2017 Unity Group’s Christmas Festival and Parade in Leland.

The festival was held at Leland’s Town Hall Park, and the parade route started on Division Drive, continued down Town Hall Drive and Village Road Northeast, ending at Food Lion.

"I think everybody just loves to see a Christmas parade," said Faye Burckhalter. "It just bring out the community, and they all love it."

This year, Ronald McDonald was the Christmas Parade Marshal in celebration of the parade's 25th year.

More than 100 floats on the road rung in the holidays, including the Boy Scouts, American Legion, and Brunswick County Sheriff.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved. 

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • Trump hails civil rights heroes; protesters pan his record

    Trump hails civil rights heroes; protesters pan his record

    Saturday, December 9 2017 3:11 AM EST2017-12-09 08:11:41 GMT
    Saturday, December 9 2017 3:23 PM EST2017-12-09 20:23:02 GMT

    President Donald Trump plans to celebrate heroes of the civil rights movement during a visit to Mississippi, but at least one leader of that era plans to be a no-show.

    More >>

    President Donald Trump plans to celebrate heroes of the civil rights movement during a visit to Mississippi, but at least one leader of that era plans to be a no-show.

    More >>

  • Pope Francis wants to change the Lord's Prayer

    Pope Francis wants to change the Lord's Prayer

    Friday, December 8 2017 1:29 PM EST2017-12-08 18:29:39 GMT
    Friday, December 8 2017 1:29 PM EST2017-12-08 18:29:39 GMT

    Pope said the phrase 'lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil' is a bad translation of the prayer.

    More >>

    Pope said the phrase 'lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil' is a bad translation of the prayer.

    More >>

  • 8-year-old in ICU after tree limb snapped in snow

    8-year-old in ICU after tree limb snapped in snow

    Friday, December 8 2017 10:43 PM EST2017-12-09 03:43:37 GMT
    SOURCE: 8-year-old's motherSOURCE: 8-year-old's mother

    A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...

    More >>

    A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly