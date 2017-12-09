More than 2,000 students graduate from UNC Wilmington

Whitney Lane said she has a job lined up as a nurse after graduation at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. (SOURCE: WECT)

On Saturday 2,059 students at the University of North Carolina Wilmington celebrated fall graduation.

Graduates, speakers, family, and friends packed into the Trask Coliseum on campus for the commencement ceremonies.

"This is very important. This is the beginning of the rest of their lives," said Chancellor Jose Sartarelli. "It's a way to reflect, and it's also a way to give thanks - thank to all the people who have helped them come this far."

More than 1,671 undergraduates as well as 373 graduate students and 15 doctoral students participated in the 94th commencement exercises, according to a fact sheet provided by UNC Wilmington.

Whitney Lane, a nursing student graduating today, said this accomplishment is the result of four years of hard work.

"Go Seahawks! I'm graduating, and I'm so excited," said Lane. She plans to celebrate the day with her family and friends by going out to eat. Lane said she has a job lined up as a nurse after graduation at New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

