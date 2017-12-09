More than 2,000 students graduate from UNC Wilmington

President Donald Trump plans to celebrate heroes of the civil rights movement during a visit to Mississippi, but at least one leader of that era plans to be a no-show.More >>
President Donald Trump plans to celebrate heroes of the civil rights movement during a visit to Mississippi, but at least one leader of that era plans to be a no-show.More >>
Pope said the phrase 'lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil' is a bad translation of the prayer.More >>
Pope said the phrase 'lead us not into temptation, but deliver us from evil' is a bad translation of the prayer.More >>
A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...More >>
A mother wants to warn parents of the dangers just outside the front door after heavy snowfall in the Pine Belt. The mother, who asked to remain anonymous at this time, said her children were outside in Jefferson Davis County for just 10 minutes when the tree limb snapped in the yard. She said the limb just missed her 5-year-old, but hit her 8-year-old in the head, knocking him unconscious. We’re told the young boy was transported to Batson Children’s Hospital in Jackso...More >>
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.More >>
Warning: Details in this story could be disturbing to some.More >>
Two thieves used stolen credit cards to pay a skydive center to take a video that investigators later acquired. Police are asking anyone who may recognize the couple to call the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.More >>
Two thieves used stolen credit cards to pay a skydive center to take a video that investigators later acquired. Police are asking anyone who may recognize the couple to call the Suffolk County Crime Stoppers.More >>