Man dies from injuries after Friday night shooting in Brunswick County

A man died from his injuries Sunday morning after he was shot in Brunswick County Friday evening.

According to a spokesperson with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, the shooting happened in the area of Carlon Road NW & George Daniels Rd. NW in Longwood at approximately 6:30 p.m. Friday.

The victim, Anthony Scott Beers, 30, was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died from his injuries early Sunday morning.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation.

The BCSO is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that may lead to the arrest and conviction of the person/persons responsible for shooting and killing Beers.

Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

