Brunswick County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting

The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that happened last night in the area of Carlon Road NW & George Daniels Rd. NW in Longwood at approximately 6:30pm. (Source: WECT)

According to a spokesperson with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, a 30 year old male victim was transported to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center.



Detectives believe this to be an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

We are working to learn the victim's condition this morning.

