Duplin County football teams look to bring home championships

Duplin County takes its high school football seriously.

On Saturday, three teams from the county -- Wallace-Rose Hill, East Duplin, and North Duplin -- have an opportunity to win a state championship.

"Duplin County football has always been good,” East Duplin head coach Battle Holley said. “It was good when I was a little kid. It was good before we moved to Duplin County."

James Kenan was the only Duplin County school not to advance to a title game, but the Tigers did qualify for the playoffs.

"We couldn't have four because three of the teams are 2A,” Wallace-Rose Hill head coach Kevin Motsigner said. “That is a complement to our communities."

