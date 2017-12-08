Duplin County football teams look to bring home championships

Duplin County takes its high school football seriously.
On Saturday, three teams from the county -- Wallace-Rose Hill, East Duplin, and North Duplin -- have an opportunity to win a state championship.
"Duplin County football has always been good,” East Duplin head coach Battle Holley said. “It was good when I was a little kid. It was good before we moved to Duplin County."
James Kenan was the only Duplin County school not to advance to a title game, but the Tigers did qualify for the playoffs.
"We couldn't have four because three of the teams are 2A,” Wallace-Rose Hill head coach Kevin Motsigner said. “That is a complement to our communities."
