$7,000 in damages reported from Friday afternoon fire

A fire did an estimated $7,000 worth of damage to an apartment in Wilmington Friday afternoon.

According to an email from the Wilmington Fire Department, crews with WFD and New Hanover County Emergency Services were dispatched to the fire at 2541 Flint Drive. Smoke and flames were visible from an apartment when the first engine arrived.

Water was immediately turned on the fire, keeping it contained to the area of origin. The WFD email said the accidental blaze started because of improperly discarded smoking material in a trash can in a bathroom.

The first engine arrived on the scene at 12:48 p.m. and the scene was cleared at 1:42 p.m.

