Familiar faces and friendly rooms: Joe Zimmerman is back in NC

Joe Zimmerman grew up in Morgantown, W.Va., but went to Davidson College and started his comedy career in North Carolina. (Source: Mindy Tucker)

It isn’t technically a homecoming for Joe Zimmerman, but he does feel at home on a few North Carolina stages, including one in Wilmington.

Zimmerman, a stand-up comedian who grew up in Morgantown, W.Va., but went to Davidson College and began his comedy career in NC, will return to the Port City this weekend for shows at Dead Crow Comedy Room.

The Dead Crow performances -- two each Friday and Saturday night -- follow last week’s headline sets at Raleigh’s Goodnights Comedy Club, and Zimmerman said in a phone interview that he enjoys the comfortability and familiarity of performing in North Carolina rooms.

“When I work a lot of clubs, I feel like I’m going to a new, kind of foreign place whereas heading to Goodnights and Dead Crow, I kind of feel like I’m heading to a comfortable place where I’ll see a lot of old friends and familiar faces,” said Zimmerman, who graduated from Davidson in 2005 and has returned to NC clubs often even after he moved to New York City. “It’ll be kind of a nice, comfortable, fun return. It doesn’t feel like work so much as it feels like fun.”

Zimmerman’s career has been on a steady upward trajectory since he began comedy full time in 2006 and late 2013/early 2014 is when he took a huge leap, booking appearances on late night talk shows and getting regular headline gigs.

In the last couple of years, Zimmerman has regularly opened for living comedy legend Brian Regan at Regan’s stadium and arena shows, including one at Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado that Zimmerman described as “possibly the funnest performance I’ve ever done.”

“Performing outdoors with the giant, red rocks and 8,000 people, it looks like you’re looking up at a giant tsunami of people on a mountain,” Zimmerman said. “Red Rocks was definitely a highlight.”

In early January, Zimmerman will tape his second album, Passion, at Vermont Comedy Club. Passion, to be released through Comedy Central Records, follows the 2013 release of Smiling at Wolves, Zimmerman’s debut record that explores his fascination with animals both cuddly and terrifying.

Zimmerman said he’s going to be sharpening the material that will become the Passion album right up until the Vermont taping, meaning if you go to Dead Crow this week you’ll get to hear jokes Zimmerman is still adding to his act before they’re released in album form.

“(I’m) trying to make the jokes stronger and then trying to add fresh jokes up until the last minute so that it all feels fresh,” Zimmerman said. “I know some people try to dig back through their old material and try to retire their oldest bits just to be done with them. That’s one strategy which makes sense, but I just want to feel like it’s all very fresh when I do it.”

