Duke's Parker dismissed from team after academic violation

Duke kicker/punter Austin Parker has been kicked off the football team after he was suspended from school for a violation of the university's academic policy.
Team officials announced Parker's dismissal Friday.
The redshirt sophomore converted 17 of 21 field-goal attempts and 33 of 35 extra points. He averaged 42.1 yards on 61 punts.
Duke (6-6) plays Northern Illinois (8-4) in the Quick Lane Bowl on Dec. 26 in Detroit.
