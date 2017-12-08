Holly Jolly Holiday Stroll this weekend

The Historic Wilmington Holly Jolly Holiday Stroll is underway. The 3rd annual event has a little something for everyone, including a visit from Santa and a holiday light tour.

Santa Claus will arrive by "water sleigh" on Saturday at 10am. This arrival will be rain or shine and happen at the Visitors’ Center at the foot of Market and Water Streets. In case of rain, a covered porch is available for attendees to meet Santa.



Throughout the day, street performers will entertain people with a variety of musical styles. In case of rain, please note the following venue changes:

Riverfront Park: Laura McLean, Justin Lacy and Krista Faison and FitFunHoopDance will be indoors at the atrium of Chandlers Wharf at 225 South Water Street.

Bijou Park: Madafo, Roger Gause, Susan Savia, Snow Sisters (Elsa & Ana) and the Coastal Quartet from the Wilmington Youth Orchestra will shift to the lobby of the Arts Council at 221 N. Front Street.

Post Office: Dahria Kianpour, Delia Stanley & Friends and Stay Local will perform inside on the stage at Farmin' on Front, 143 N. Front Street.

Local shops will be open for those looking for the perfect Christmas gift, and you can vote online for your favorite window decorations in DBA's Window Decorating Contest.

The Great Holiday Scavenger Hunt will also continue as planned on Saturday with registration at the Wilmington Downtown Inc Office at 221 N. Front Street beginning at 12:30pm.

The evening walking tour conducted by the Historic Wilmington Foundation to view outdoor decorations at nearby homes will wrap up the event at 6pm, leaving from the Visitor Center at the foot of Market Street.



For a complete list of activities, performance times and other holiday happenings in Downtown throughout the holiday season, visit www.hollyjollywilimington.com.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.