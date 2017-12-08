Music, drinks and more at Fort Fisher's Victorian Christmas Open House

Fort Fisher is hosting a Victorian Christmas Open House on Saturday with food and drink, music and more.

John Moseley, a historic interpreter at Fort Fisher, was on Friday's First at Four to discuss the free event, which is scheduled for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Fort Fisher Visitor Center.

The open house will feature seasonal refreshments, dancing, music and, at 12:30 p.m., a special presentation entitled Santa Claus: The Man, The Myth, and The Legend.

Masonboro Parlor, a group of local musicians, will be playing 18th and 19th century dance and period music. Local musician and storyteller John Golden will also provide entertainment for those in attendance.

A 20 percent discount will be offered on museum store merchandise and Fort Fisher is a Toys for Tots collection location if anyone wants to donate.

For more information, call 910-251-7340.

