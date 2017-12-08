4 men rob Family Dollar in Pender County

The Pender County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help to identify four men that robbed a store Thursday night.

According to officials, the incident happened just before 8 p.m. at the Family Dollar on West Church Street in Atkinson.

Four men — one of them armed with a revolver — entered the store and stole cigarettes and an undisclosed amount of cash.

No one was injured during the robbery.

Anyone with information concerning the robbery is asked to contact the Pender County Sheriff’s Office at 910-259-1212.

