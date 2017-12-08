Man gets life sentence in Columbus Co. murder case

A Columbus County jury convicted Demoncrick Hunter of murder charges on Friday and he was sentenced to life in prison for his role in the 2013 death of a man near Tabor City.

According to a news release from the District Attorney's Office, Hunter was convicted of first-degree murder, attempted murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and robbery with a dangerous weapon. Hunter's life sentence plus 420-516 months does not include the possibility of parole.

Hunter's brother, Darrius Hunter, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Nov. 27 and received a sentence of 16-20 years in prison.

On Oct. 8, 2013, Columbus County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to a shooting on Shug Norris Road. Lee Travis Wright, 20, of Chadbourn, was found dead with a gunshot wound to the chest and another man, Jonathan Elgin Long, who was 25, had been shot multiple times. Long survived the shooting.

The Hunter brothers, Christopher Frione and Charles Thomas Little all confessed to their roles in the incident.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.