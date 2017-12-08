$22,000 raised to give children bikes for Christmas

Dozens of people in the St. James community raised over $22,000 to make sure kids in Brunswick County have a bike under their tree this Christmas.

Brunswick Family Assistance made sure the bikes and toys went to children in need this holiday season.

"It is a whole lot of people from the community coming together to make this effort possible and to make Christmas a special time for our seniors and our children who are living below the poverty level in our county," said Brunswick Family Assistance Executive Director Stephanie Bowen.

George Zimmerman a volunteer who made a donation said it was all about giving families a Christmas they can enjoy.

"What I always say to people in St. James, when they were asking, 'why should I give to this?' and I said, it's about making a dream come true on Christmas morning, making somebody smile all because what you have given to them," Zimmerman said.

Every child that wanted a bike this year got one. There were so many bikes bought that even kids who didn't request a bike got one for Christmas.

