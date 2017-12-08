Help give a child a special Christmas by donating a bike

Help a child in need receive a brand new bike this year for Christmas by donating to Weller's Wheels. (Source: WECT)

Frances Weller started her day early Friday morning at the Walmart in Monkey Junction and will be there this afternoon.

You can purchase a bike, leave it at the store and your donation will be delivered to the Salvation Army and then distributed to families in need. It's as easy as that.

If you can't make it out to Walmart today, you can still donate bikes at one of these several drop-off locations until Thursday, Dec. 14.

