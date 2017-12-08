Mother Hubbard's Cupboard receives generous Christmas donation

Mother Hubbard's Cupboard received more than $7,000 Friday in food and supplies from Cape Fear REALTORS®. (Source: WECT)

The special Christmas delivery included over $6,000 of purchased and collected foods and two dozen chairs.

Over a dozen volunteers unloaded several pallets of oats, green beans, cereal, pasta and soups to fill the shelves and help Mother Hubbard's Cupboard fight hunger in the community.

“The holidays are focused around enjoying the celebration with your family and friends, but it’s also the time of year to help those who need it most. This year, our REALTORS® stepped up in the fight to CAN HUNGER with their donations and collections,” said REALTOR® Elaine Shappell, 2017 Chair of the CFR Community Affairs Committee.

Mother Hubbard's Cupboard feeds over 3,000 people each month in the Wilmington area through the distribution of emergency food. Their services are provided 100 percent by volunteer partnerships in the community.

