Brunswick Co. releases latest GenX results

The latest testing results of Brunswick County's water supply continues to show GenX level under the state's established health goal.

Samples taken from the Northwest Water Treatment Plant on Nov. 16 shows GenX levels of 35.1 parts per trillion in the raw water source and 35.5 ppt in the finished water source.

Samples taken on Nov. 22 showed levels of 41.2 ppt in the raw water source and 31.8 ppt in the finished water source.

The health goal established by the NC Health and Human Services for exposure to GenX in drinking water is 140 ppt.

