NHCSO: Trio arrested after 2-month drug investigation

A two-month long investigation by the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office leads to the arrest of three people on drug-related charges.

According to Lt. Brewer with the sheriff's office, vice and narcotics agents made several heroin purchases from Detrick Devone Daye, 22, over a two-month period.

On Thursday, detectives executed a search warrant at Day's home in the 900 block of Downey Lane and confiscated 40-50 bags of heroin and 36 grams of fentanyl.

Daye and Shanena Inez McCall, 26, were arrested and charged with numerous drug-related offenses including trafficking in heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin and manufacture a schedule I and schedule II controlled substance.

They were booked into the New Hanover County Jail under no bond.

Antonio Quintez Walker, 27, was also arrested and charged with possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, possession of marijuana, and possession of marijuana paraphernalia. He was released from jail after posting a $4,500 bond.

