NC 1-year-old fatally shot in the head during drive-by, police say

A Weldon child just a couple weeks from their second birthday was killed when he was shot during a drive-by Thursday evening, police said.

Police said the 1-year-old, identified as is Jaxson Clay, was struck just after 8:15 p.m. while he was inside a home on Elm Street.

Clay would have turned two on Dec. 23.

He was shot in the head and taken to a local hospital before being flown to another hospital, police said.

The home was hit by several bullets in what police said was an isolated incident.

The child’s mother, father, sibling and a great grandparent were in the home at the time of the shooting and were not injured.

“I am afraid to come outside. I know that I am not the target or anything, but bullets don’t have names on them, so we’ll probably be leaving the neighborhood,” said a neighbor who did not want to be identified.

Suspect information was not immediately available.