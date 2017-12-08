What's for lunch? - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

What's for lunch?

Bladen County

Sloppy Joe

Grilled Cheese

Baked Beans

Sweet Potato Puffs

Diced Pears

Brunswick County

Beef or Chicken Tacos

Pinto Beans

Corn

Taco Toppings

Pineapple

Columbus County

Sliced Ham

Hamburger

Pears

Tomatoes

Rice

Green Peas

Roll

Milk

Duplin County

Chicken Stir Fry w/Rice

Roll

Steamed Cabbage

Black-eyed Peas

Peach Cup

Fresh Apple Wedges

New Hanover County

Chicken Filet Sandwich

Beef Taco

Spanish Rice

BBQ Pinto Beans

Veggie Cup

Garden Salad

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Pender County

Inside Out Penne Pasta

Chicken Nuggets

Roll

Ham Chef Salad

Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Green Beans

Fresh Zucchini

Side Salad

Whole Apple

Raisins

Orange Juice

Whiteville City Schools

Chili Dog

Dominos Smart Pizza

Chef Salad

PB&J Pocket

Coleslaw

Southern Baked Beans

Orange Wedges

Powered by Frankly