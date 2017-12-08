What's for lunch?

Bladen County
Popcorn Chicken Bowl
Penne with Marinara and Cheese
Collard Greens
Buttered Corn
Brunswick County
Grilled Cheese
Chili
Sweet Potato Fries
Green Beans
Apple Sauce
Columbus County
Beef-a-Roni
Corndog
Peaches
Corn
Roll
Milk
Duplin County
BBQ Sandwich
Fish Sandwich
Baked Beans
Coleslaw
Pear Cup
New Hanover County
Popcorn Chicken
Mac & Cheese
Meatball Hoagie
Sweet Potato Waffle Fries
Garden Salad
Diced Peaches
Fresh Fruit
Pender County
Cheesy Meatloaf w/Gravy
Chicken Patty Sandwich
Chicken & Cheese Salad
Roll
Mashed Potatoes
Fresh Broccoli
Side Salad
Whole Orange
Mixed Fruit
Apple Juice
Whiteville City Schools
Chicken & Noodles
PB&J Pocket
Chef Salad
Yams
Garden Peas
Fresh Banana