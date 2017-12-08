Crews respond to house fire in Carolina Beach

Crews are responding to a report of a structure fire in Carolina Beach early Friday morning. (Source: Viewer submission)

Multiple crews responded to a report of a structure fire in the 100 block of Florida Avenue just before 6 a.m.

There was extensive fire damage to the front porch, kitchen and living room of the home. The back of the home suffered smoke damage.

No one was home at the time.

Crews from Carolina Beach, Kure Beach and New Hanover County responded to the scene

