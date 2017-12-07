Upgrades could make Market St. safer, less congested

Residents look over proposed improvement plans for Market Street. (Source: WECT)

State transportation officials held a public meeting Thursday night to get input on proposed upgrades to Market Street (U.S. 17 Business).

These improvements would happen between the CSX Railroad and State Station and the intersection of Market Street and MLK Jr. Parkway/Eastwood Road in Wilmington.

NCDOT officials say the proposed project would improve connectivity, increase safety, and decrease congestion. The current plan is to convert the existing center turn lane into a median.

Videos and maps were displayed at the College Acres Baptist Church, and dozens visited to learn about the plans and weigh in.

You can view the plans and leave your own comments here.

For additional information, contact Krista Kimmel, NCDOT Division 3 Division Design Engineer, 5501 Barbados Boulevard, Castle Hayne, by phone at (910) 341-2000 or by e-mail at khkimmel@ncdot.gov, or NCDOT Project Consultant, Jamie Byrd, PE, Project Engineer (HNTB) by phone at (919) 424-0437 or via email at jabyrd@hntb.com.

