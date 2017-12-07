H2GO hires law firm to recover assets from Belville

At an emergency meeting on Thursday night, the leadership of H2GO Water and Sewer Authority approved a resolution to hire a law firm that will serve several purposes.

Three H2GO board members -- Bill Beer, Trudy Trombley and Jeff Gerken -- passed the resolution to hire the Crowley-McClintock firm, which will work to recover H2GO's assets from the Town of Belville. The board also voted to handle all media and public inquiries through attorneys.

Commissioners Ron Jenkins and Rodney McCoy were absent from the meeting. At the time of the meeting, it was unclear whether or not newcomer McCoy is in fact a commissioner. He was elected in November's municipal election, but to the knowledge of Commissioner Jeff Gerken, he has not yet been sworn in.

"Mr. McCoy has to be sworn in before he can become a commissioner and I do not know anything about whether he has been sworn in or not," Gerken said.

WECT's Alex Guarino spoke with McCoy by phone after the meeting. McCoy said he is scheduled to be sworn in at the next scheduled commissioner's meeting on Dec. 19. He did not wish to comment on why he did not attend Thursday night's meeting.

According to state law, as cited in G.S. 153-26, commissioners are to be sworn in on the first Monday in December after an election, but they may be sworn in at another time if they are unable to make that deadline.

About a dozen residents attended Thursday night's meeting. One said while he's for clean water, he does not like the way the previous board of commissioners and the Town of Belville went about things.

"I would really like to see this issue go to the county where it can be spread out to all the residents," Tome Petro said. "There's this push to the right, push to the left. We've got to find a place to meet in the middle, but we've got to do it in an honest way so that everybody is on board and knows how it's happening."

A previous majority of the H2GO board agreed to transfer the utility's assets to Belville.

