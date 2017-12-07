Christmas classic comes to life on stage

One of the most beloved Christmas specials of all time comes to life on stage.
A Charlie Brown Christmas stars students from Cape Fear Community College.
The performance is Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m.
The show, which is fun for the whole family, will double as a food drive for Mother Hubbard's Cupboard.
Guests are asked to bring non-perishable food items to donate.
