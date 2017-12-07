Christmas classic comes to life on stage

Charlie Brown and his friends take the stage at CFCC. (Source: CFCC)

One of the most beloved Christmas specials of all time comes to life on stage.

A Charlie Brown Christmas stars students from Cape Fear Community College.

The performance is Saturday, Dec. 9 at 3 p.m.

The show, which is fun for the whole family, will double as a food drive for Mother Hubbard's Cupboard.

Guests are asked to bring non-perishable food items to donate.

