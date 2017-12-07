Whiteville using grant money to improve stormwater drainage, purchase police cars

Whiteville is getting money to use on improving the city's stormwater infrastructure and to replace vehicles damaged during Hurricane Matthew.

According to a Thursday afternoon news release, the Golden LEAF Board of Directors approved $636,500 in disaster recovery grant funding to assist with continued Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts.

On the heels of a recently completed stormwater study, $400,000 was approved for downtown stormwater improvements. Several chokepoints in the downtown area identified by the study will be targeted.

Equipment replacement funds of $236,500 will be used to purchase three police cars, two public works vehicles and a generator that were damaged in the storm.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.