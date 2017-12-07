Whiteville using grant money to improve stormwater drainage, pur - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Whiteville using grant money to improve stormwater drainage, purchase police cars

WHITEVILLE, NC (WECT) -

Whiteville is getting money to use on improving the city's stormwater infrastructure and to replace vehicles damaged during Hurricane Matthew.

According to a Thursday afternoon news release, the Golden LEAF Board of Directors approved $636,500 in disaster recovery grant funding to assist with continued Hurricane Matthew recovery efforts.

On the heels of a recently completed stormwater study, $400,000 was approved for downtown stormwater improvements. Several chokepoints in the downtown area identified by the study will be targeted.

Equipment replacement funds of $236,500 will be used to purchase three police cars, two public works vehicles and a generator that were damaged in the storm.

