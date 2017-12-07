TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads temporarily closed as police investigate suspicious package

Third and Market streets were closed for 30 minutes in downtown Wilmington this afternoon while law enforcement responded to reports of a suspicious package in the area.

The Wilmington Police Department tweeted just before 4 p.m. that motorists should avoid Third and Market.

TRAFFIC ALERT! Motorist advised to avoid 3rd & Market Sts at this time. WPD investigating a suspicious package. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) December 7, 2017

TRAFFIC ALERT! Use 5th Ave as an alternate route while 3rd & Market Sts are closed. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) December 7, 2017

Around 4:20 p.m., the police said the package was cleared and the roads were open.

TRAFFIC ALERT! Package clear, roadway open. — Wilmington Police (@WilmingtonPD) December 7, 2017

WPD said the package was a cooler with a fishing net inside.

