TRAFFIC ALERT: Roads temporarily closed as police investigate suspicious package

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

Third and Market streets were closed for 30 minutes in downtown Wilmington this afternoon while law enforcement responded to reports of a suspicious package in the area.

The Wilmington Police Department tweeted just before 4 p.m. that motorists should avoid Third and Market.

Around 4:20 p.m., the police said the package was cleared and the roads were open.

WPD said the package was a cooler with a fishing net inside.

