Air 1 chopper helps locate lost man in Brunswick County

A Leland man who was lost in the woods in Brunswick County was found Tuesday night thanks in part to technology.

According to a Brunswick County Sheriff's Office Facebook post on Thursday, the man wrecked his ATV in a ditch off of Hwy. 74/76 and was unable to tell deputies where he was when contacted by phone.

Police, fire and EMS all conducted a ground search and the Air 1 helicopter was launched.

Using an infrared camera, Air 1 found the man within 20 minutes and directed ground crews to the victim, who was pulled from the ditch uninjured.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.