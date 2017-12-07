ALDI officially opens in Leland

A new ALDI grocery store officially opened in Leland Thursday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Source: WECT)

A new ALDI grocery store officially opened in Leland Thursday morning with a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

To celebrate the opening, the first 100 customers received a golden ticket, each containing ALDI gift cards of various amounts.

The Leland store is part of an aggressive $3.4 billion investment plan ALDI recently announced to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.

Right now, the company has more than 1,600 stores in 35 states, including two relatively new locations in Wilmington.

