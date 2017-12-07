Brunswick Co. man gets $1 million bond for heroin, gun charges

A Brunswick County man is behind bars on a $1 million bond after he was arrested on heroin- and firearm-related charges Thursday.

Victor Demetrious Watson, 25, was charged with possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin, possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver a schedule IV controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to officials with the Brunswick County Sheriff's Office, detectives executed a search warrant at Watson's home on Hugh Smith Road in the Ash community.

Agents confiscated 44 bindles of heroin, 24 units of alprazolam (Xanax), wax bindles, and two handguns, according to arrest warrants.

Officials said the investigation into Watson was the result of tips from the community. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF) assisted the sheriff's office.

