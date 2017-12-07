Church safety seminar scheduled for Jan. 20 at City Hall

The Wilmington Police Department is sponsoring a church security seminar in January to help area churches be prepared for an active shooter situation.

The seminar is scheduled for Jan. 20 from 8:30-11:30 a.m. at council chambers in City Hall on 310 Chestnut Street.

Active shooter safety guidelines from the Department of Homeland Security will be presented as well as details on building security and developing safety protocols.

To register, call 910-341-4608 or email linda.rawley@wilmingtonnc.gov.

