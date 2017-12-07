Former NHC Sheriff's Office Lieutenant plans to run for Pender Sheriff's seat

A former Lieutenant with the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office plans to run for Sheriff in Pender County.

Joseph A. Cina, who also worked with the Wilmington Police Department, made his intentions known in a news release sent Thursday. Cina plans to run for the office that will be vacated by the retirement of current Pender County Sheriff Carson Smith, who plans to run for a seat in the North Carolina House of Representatives in 2018.

Cina currently owns Cina Designs, a small business in Pender County that does residential and commercial repairs. He is married with three children. The news release says Cina has more than 16 years of law enforcement experience, working in the New Hanover County jail and courthouse, and supervising the county resource officers.

“With God by my side, I have been blessed by many successful years of experience in public service, volunteering and leadership,” Cina said in the news release. “I am fully dedicated and excited at the chance to serve Pender County in a higher capacity and intend to continue to make my community a safe and prosperous region. I have been a dedicated admirer of Sheriff Smith during his 15 years of service and after his announcement to step up in a role as a representative in the state’s capacity, his exemplary leadership and dedication as Sheriff have convinced me to want to follow in his footsteps all the while supporting him in his future endeavor to become our State Representative. I would like to give thanks to God, my family and supportive friends, and all those who serve or have served our community and country for allowing me to have this opportunity.”

The news release says Cina currently serves as a volunteer on the Board of Directors for the NC Juvenile Crime Prevention Committee, the Pender County Tourism Development Authority and the Cape Fear Fair and Expo. His educational successes include a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice from UNCW and an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from CFCC. Cina also holds his Advanced Law Enforcement Certification and has completed the NC Justice Academy School Resource Officer Certification Program.

