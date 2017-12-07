Deputies arrest man in attack on NC elementary teacher

Sheriff's deputies say they've arrested a man charged with attacking a teacher at an elementary school in what authorities said was a random act of violence.



Hoke County Sheriff Hubert Peterkin said in a news release Thursday afternoon that 34-year-old Michael Lee Nivens of Raeford was taken into custody in Robeson County without incident. He's facing multiple charges including attempted first-degree murder and armed robbery.



Peterkin said Nivens entered West Hoke Elementary School near Raeford about 5:45 p.m. Monday.



He entered through a door left unlocked for parents who pick up children from an after-school care program. The sheriff said Nivens asked about a former school employee and then hit the teacher in the head, face and hands with a metal object.



Capt. John Kivett said Thursday that the man and the teacher did not know each other. The victim is still recovering from their injuries.

Nivens is also facing charges in connection with a sexual assault and break-ins at four churches in Hoke County.

His bond is set at over $2 million.

