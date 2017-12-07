My turn: it's the time of year to find people making a difference

This time of year, you don’t have to look far to find people making a difference. The holiday season tends to bring out the best as we have seen time and time again during Holiday Smiles and Weller’s Wheels collections.

I’d like to highlight a few stories of other people making a difference just this week.

There’s Hoggard High School Senior Kellen Hanson who chose to focus his senior project this year on collecting toys for hospitalized children. 200 toys so far and he plans to keep it going.

Once again, volunteers came out in full force for a worthy cause at Nourish NC. They packed vacation boxes for children who may not have easy access to healthy food during Christmas break. A thousand children will benefit from this initiative.

And then there’s Minnie Galloway. For nearly 20 years she’s been a crossing guard for New Hanover County Schools. Not only does she make sure our children get to school safely, but she also makes sure they’re prepared.

This week we found her with a rack full of coats for children as the weather turned cold. In the past, she’s given them school supplies and even umbrellas when it’s raining.

Kudos to Kellen, Minnie and all those volunteers at Nourish NC, plus everyone else making our community a wonderful place to live year-round!

That’s my turn. Now it’s your turn. To do something good I hope. To comment on this segment, or anything else, email me at yourturn@wect.com.

