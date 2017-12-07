Plans submitted for office, restaurant complex on Shipyard

Plans have been submitted to the City of Wilmington for a new office complex on Shipyard Blvd. (Source: WECT) WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -
The Courtyard at Midtown Village would be located on a 3.77-acre lot at the corner of Pickard Road and Shipyard.
According to the submitted plans, the complex would consist of two buildings with a pedestrian courtyard between them.
There will be approximately 30,000 square feet of medical office space and about 26,000 square feet for professional offices. There also will be space for a 4,000-square foot restaurant.
The owner of the property is listed as Graham-Cameron Land, LLC.
The technical review committee is scheduled to consider the plans during its Dec. 21 meeting.
