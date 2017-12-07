Wilmington man headed to prison for selling fentanyl

A Wilmington man was sentenced to prison after he admitted to selling fentanyl he claimed was heroin to an undercover agent, the District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

Michael Lawrence Bowens, 45, pleaded guilty to selling a schedule II controlled substance, possession with intent to sell/deliver a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was sentenced as a habitual felon to 7 to 9 years in prison.

During September 2016, detectives with the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office received a tip from a confidential informant that Bowens was selling heroin. Detectives set up a controlled buy from Bowens through the informant. Bowens agreed to sell the informant 10 bags of heroin for $100.

Following the controlled buy, detectives detained Bowens who admitted to selling the drugs to the informant. The white, powdery substance in the bags was tested at the State Crime Lab and determined to be fentanyl, not heroin.

Bowens has previous convictions for fraud and drug-related offenses.

