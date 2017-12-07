Wilmington holds Pearl Harbor Day commemoration

Two Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans from the area were honored as veterans and their families packed into the USO for the ceremony. (Source: WECT)

The 76th Pearl Harbor anniversary commemoration was held at the Historic USO Community Arts Center on Second and Orange streets Thursday.

Two Pearl Harbor survivors and World War II veterans from the area were honored as veterans and their families packed into the USO for the ceremony.

Twenty-three soldiers from the area served in Pearl Harbor, and three died on Dec. 7, 1941.

The honor guard presented the colors at the event, and each veteran’s name was read aloud as they were recognized.

One veteran who served in the Navy during Pearl Harbor said while he does think the day should be honored, he doesn’t need all of the recognition.

"I shouldn't be honored. I was just one of thousands," Harold Garrish said. "We just happened to be in the wrong place at the wrong time. I guess it is a distinction to be a part of history and that's about it.”

Garrish is 99-years-old, and enlisted in the Navy when he was 23-years-old.

Robert Bradicich of the 110th Regimental Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division during World War II, went to war when he was 18 years old.

“I was shot at, but nothing happened to me. I got through it all. How I got through it all, I have no idea. I can just thank the Lord for that,” Bradicich said. “We of World War II. We were part of the greatest generation. We fought the enemy. We were all together. Then, we came home and went back to work and the job was done.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.