Family remembers 60-year-old man killed in his home

McDowell (left), LaPaix (middle), and Riggins (right). (Source: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

Deputies arriving to the scene found Charles Leon Leach, 60, deceased at his house on Ida's Lane in Clarkton. (Source: WECT)

Family members are heartbroken after learning that their loved one was killed in his home on Wednesday night. Deputies arriving to the scene found Charles Leon Leach, 60, deceased at his house on Ida's Lane in Clarkton.

Investigators determined that Leach was a victim of an apparent robbery.

“They shouldn’t have done that to Leon. They shouldn’t have done it, he didn’t deserve that,” said a family member who didn't wish to be identified.

According to the family, Leach was always willing to lend a hand to his neighbors or his church.

“I loved him dearly because he was a good person and he was always helping,” they said.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that she went to check on Leach and saw his hand was hanging off the bed.

"His head was covered up in a blanket and I pulled the blanket back and there was red blood around his ear," the caller explained.

An autopsy performed in Raleigh Thursday morning revealed that Leach suffered blunt force trauma to the head. However, a cause of death hasn't been determined.

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office arrested three people for murder in connection with Leach's death Wednesday night.

Investigators later arrested Raliek Tyree Lapaix, 17, of Elizabethtown, Gabriel James McDowell, 16, of Clarkton, and Malik Sharmaine Riggins, 25, of Elizabethtown.

All three suspects are charged with first-degree murder and are being held under no bond.

