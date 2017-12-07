3 suspects arrested in Bladen County murder

McDowell (left), LaPaix (middle), and Riggins (right). (Source: Bladen Co. Sheriff's Office)

The Bladen County Sheriff's Office has arrested three suspects on murder charges in connection with the death of a Clarkton man Wednesday night.

The sheriff's office said that it was alerted to an unknown situation occurring at 84 Ida's Lane near US 701 at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Deputies arriving at the scene found Charles Leon Leach, 60, deceased in the residence. Investigators determined that Leach was a victim of an apparent robbery.

A 911 caller told dispatchers that she went to check on Leach and saw his hand was hanging off the bed.

"His head was covered up in a blanket and I pulled the blanket back and there was red blood around his ear," the caller explained.

An autopsy performed in Raleigh Thursday morning revealed that Leach suffered blunt force trauma to the head. However, a cause of death hasn't been determined.

Investigators later arrested Raliek Tyree Lapaix, 17, of Elizabethtown, Gabriel James McDowell, 16, of Clarkton, and Malik Sharmaine Riggins, 25, of Elizabethtown.

All three suspects are charged with first-degree murder and are being held under no bond.

