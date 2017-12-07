Education Lottery to move Wilmington office to new location

The Wilmington regional office and claims center of the NC Education Lottery will be moving to a new location. (Source: NCEL)

The Wilmington regional office and claims center of the NC Education Lottery will be moving to a new location.

Operations at the current location at Market Station at 5214 Market Street will cease Thursday at 5 p.m.

The office will be closed Friday as it prepares to move to the new location at 123 North Cardinal Extension Drive Suite 140.

The new office will open at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11.

Lottery winners can collect prizes up to $599 at lottery retail locations. Winners of between $600 and $99,999 must collect their prizes at a regional office.

The state's other regional offices are located on Asheville, Charlotte, Raleigh, Greensboro and Greenville.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.