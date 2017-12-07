Man accused of threatening women with knife, cutting man

A man allegedly threatened two women with a knife before cutting a witness who tried to intervene at a Wilmington hotel early Tuesday morning.

According to Jennifer Dandron with the Wilmington Police Department, officers responded to the Howard Johnson Inn at approximately 3:15 a.m. in reference to a man having a knife at a victim's neck.

Witnesses told police that they pulled into the parking lot of the hotel and observed Devin Michael Healey, 41, threatening two women with a knife.

When a witness got of the vehicle, Healey is accused of turning toward him and chasing him. The man said Healey caught up with him and cut him on the leg.

The two men struggled before the victim was reportedly able to pin Healey to the ground until officers arrived.

The two female victims told officers that Healey knocked on the door of their room and put the knife to one of the women's throats and threatened to kill her.

According to court records, Healey has been charged with:

two counts of assault with a deadly weapon

kidnapping

assault on a government official/employee

first degree burglary

communicating threats

His bond has been set at $100,000.

