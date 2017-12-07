Man arrested in Han-Dee Hugo's armed robbery faces additional charges

Police believe the 19-year-old father physically harmed his son to the point where the 7-week-old just couldn’t hold on.More >>
Police believe the 19-year-old father physically harmed his son to the point where the 7-week-old just couldn’t hold on.More >>
New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.More >>
New Mexico State Police said the two people killed were students at the high school in Aztec, NM.More >>
Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.More >>
Sen. Franken, the former comedian who made his name on "Saturday Night Live," faces a chorus of calls to step aside, and Democratic senators said they expected their liberal colleague to resign.More >>
Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer who fatally shot and killed Walter Scott in 2015, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.More >>
Michael Slager, the former North Charleston police officer who fatally shot and killed Walter Scott in 2015, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison.More >>
It was dark and slightly cold when he noticed the car seat on the ground.More >>
It was dark and slightly cold when he noticed the car seat on the ground.More >>