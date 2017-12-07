Man arrested in Han-Dee Hugo's armed robbery faces additional charges

A man who was arrested in an armed robbery of a Wilmington gas station last week is now facing additional robbery charges.

Darren Eugene Edmonds, 27, was arrested on Dec. 1 in connection to an armed robbery at the Han-Dee Hugo's at 820 N. College Road. He was charged with two counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second-degree kidnapping and safecracking.

According to the New Hanover County Sheriff's Office website, Edmonds now is facing several additional charges.

Online records state that Edmonds faces five counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, four counts of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, five counts of second-degree kidnapping and three counts of safecracking.

His bond has been set at $1 million.

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office has been investigating a string of robbers at stories in the area. Since Nov. 18, seven stores have been robbed.

We're working to confirm what other robberies Edmonds has been charged in.

