Leland Police host Pack the Patrol Car

The Leland Police Department will host their Pack the Patrol Car event on Thursday morning.

The department will be at the Walmart in Leland collecting non-perishable food items from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m..

All of the food will be loaded into two patrol cars and taken to the Salvation Army and Brunswick County Family Assistance.

