Local firefighters team with Operation Warm for Christmas coat drive

A local firefighters group is hoping to make the holidays warmer for kids in our area.

The Wilmington Professional Firefighters IAFF Local No. 129 has partnered with Operation Warm to provide coats to economically disadvantaged children in Wilmington this Christmas.

Their goal is to give new coats to at least 100 students who attend Rachel Freeman Elementary, but the WPF says this is about more than coats. Monetary or in-kind donations will also be accepted.

Click here to make a donation or call 910-512-3644 for more information.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.