Dream come TRU: Future business owners get a boost from TRU Colors Brewing

TRU Colors Brewing Company will serve up more than craft beer in Wilmington.

The company plans to open a brewery in 2018 that’s run by active gang leaders and staffed by gang members. The goal is to reduce violence in our community by providing gang members with jobs and economic opportunities.

TRU Colors is also creating business opportunities for those who are not gang members.

In October, TRU Colors held a Shark Tank-style competition called Battle of the Bosses.

The winning entrepreneurs would get a low-interest rate business loan and support from the TRU Colors team to open a business.

The competition was a way for the TRU Colors gang members to get out into the community and help the neighborhoods where they’re from.

Whitney Hall applied because her dream is to open a restaurant. For the past three years, she’s been running her own catering business.

She got her start in Wilmington’s Northside at her in-laws' house at Sixth and Swann streets.

Hall said it started with hot dog chili.

“I made it for a party one time and people kept telling me that I should sell it,” she said. "So, I was like, ‘I'm going to sell hot dogs' and I got my idea from Louie’s Hot Dogs because three hot dogs, chips and a drink is $10.”

Hall sold her plates for $5. Then, she sold salads.

“I remember my third meal I sold was fried chicken, shrimp fried rice and lumpia rolls and I went on from there and started selling everything,” she said.

Eventually, Hall was preparing and delivering 40 lunch plates a day.

Out of 100 applicants, Hall was selected as one of six finalists in the competition.

The six pitched their ideas to three independent judges, including Natalie English, the Wilmington Chamber of Commerce president.

When the winners were announced, Hall’s name was among the top three. She is getting a $200,000 loan for a brick and mortar restaurant.

“Sometimes I have to pinch myself,” she said. “It's life-changing because everybody dreams of becoming their own boss and business owner.”

Since the competition, Hall has put her catering business on hold.

She’s been working on a business plan for her restaurant, Alex’s Twisted Soul Food, named for her late brother. He died in 2011 at the age of 19 from a seizure brought on by Asperger’s syndrome.

“If he was here, he'd be cheesing,” she said of her brother. “He’d be happy and he probably be telling everybody.”

Hall said the food at the restaurant will be a fusion of soul food and Filipino fare. She learned Filipino cooking when she was younger from a woman who she describes as the “neighborhood mom.”

“She taught me her cuisine and recipes,” Hall said. “It’s funny because I can cook some of her recipes and her kids can’t tell if she cooked it or if I cooked it.”

Hall is meeting with realtors to determine a location for the business. She hopes to open in early 2018.

“I'm going to have really good food,” Hall said. “I'm going to put my heart and love into it.”

The other winners are Jannette Goodman, who is opening a laundromat, Southside Wash, Dry, ‘N More, and Tina Nixon, who is also opening a restaurant in Wilmington’s Eastside.

