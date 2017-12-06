CFCC announces Broadway for a Better World initiative

The Broadway for a Better World initiative was announced Wednesday night at Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center. (Source: WECT)

Cape Fear Community College's Wilson Center, along with the CFCC's foundation and the Arts Council of Wilmington and New Hanover County, announced an initiative Wednesday night aimed at making performing arts more accessible to disadvantaged youth.

Broadway for a Better World will be funded solely through the support of private donors, according to a news release.

"Broadway for a Better World provides a unique opportunity for children and young adults who don't have access or exposure to the performing arts," said Jack Fuller, a founding member of the Broadway for a Better World committee and former CEO at GE Hitachi Nuclear Energy. "We believe that experiencing the arts in this way will give kids a broader world view and insight into all the possibilities for their future."

Non-profit organizations in New Hanover and Pender counties can apply for a Broadway for a Better World grant, which will provide recipients with free tickets to Wilson Center PNC Broadway or Stars Series performances.

