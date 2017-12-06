First Act: Theatre for All presents 'The Memory Book'

Wilmington's only theater company for people with disabilities is putting on a unique show Sunday and Monday.

Theatre for All founder Kim Henry was on for First at Four on Wednesday to discuss The Memory Book. Two of the show's stars joined Henry in the WECT studio.

The first show is at 2 p.m. on Sunday with another scheduled for Monday at 7 p.m. Admission is free, but donations will be accepted.

Click here for more information on Theatre for All or visit the Theatre for All-The Memory Book Facebook page.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.