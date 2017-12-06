Columbus County man pleads guilty to armed robbery charges

A Columbus County man who pleaded guilty to charges stemming from an armed robbery was sentenced to at least seven years in prison.

District Attorney Jon David announced Wednesday in a news release that Rostin Bromell pleaded guilty to robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary and being a habitual felon. Bromell's prison sentence is 88-118 months.

Along with two co-defendants, Bromell committed an armed robbery at a residence in Ocean Isle Beach. He entered the home and held two women in the home and a man outside the home at gunpoint while Jeffrey Collins and Jamie Collins, who have pleaded guilty to their roles in the incident and are serving prison sentences, stole items.

The victims were not seriously injured during the robbery.

