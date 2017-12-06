Wilmington man pleads to heroin trafficking

A Wilmington man is headed to prison after pleading guilty to numerous drug-related charges, the District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Michael Elijah, 39, entered guilty pleas to trafficking by possession of heroin, trafficking by manufacturing heroin, conspiracy to traffic heroin, possession with intent to sell/deliver cocaine, and possession with intent to sell/deliver heroin within 1,000 feet of a public park.

Elijah will spend the next 70-93 months in prison.

The District Attorney's Office said Elijah was suspected by vice and narcotics officers of suspected criminal activity prior to his arrest.

On May 18, 2016, Wilmington police executed a search warrant at his home on Walnut Street, which is near Portia Hines Park. Joy Johnson, the homeowner, was sweeping the front porch as officers arrived.

Prosecutors said Elijah attempted to destroy the drugs by throwing them in the toilet, however, since the home had no running water, he poured ammonia on them.

Officers removed the toilet and found eight grams of raw heroin and 24 grams of cocaine. Elijah also had nearly $400 on him at the time of his arrest.

Johnson received three years probation after pleading guilty to drug charges related to her role in the bust.

